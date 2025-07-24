Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pimpri-Chinchwad police deport six illegal Bangladesh nationals

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:10 am IST

They were deported to Bangladesh on July 22, according to Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have deported six Bangladesh nationals found staying illegally in Wakad area. The action was taken after the individuals failed to provide valid documents proving their citizenship or legal stay in India.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

They were deported to Bangladesh on July 22, according to Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The accused have been identified as Mohhamad Usman Shirajun Ali Sheikh, 34; Abdulla Shagar Mulla, 25; Mobin Harun Sheikh, 39; Jahangir Bilal Mulla, 35; Mohammand Ilahin Iliyas Biswahs, 22; and Tohid Muslem Hasan Sheikh, 26.

Arvind Pawar, senior inspector, Crime Branch Unit 4, said, “They had been living in rented accommodation in Wakad.”

News / Cities / Pune / Pimpri-Chinchwad police deport six illegal Bangladesh nationals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On