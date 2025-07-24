Pimpri-Chinchwad police deport six illegal Bangladesh nationals

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have deported six Bangladesh nationals found staying illegally in Wakad area. The action was taken after the individuals failed to provide valid documents proving their citizenship or legal stay in India. (Shutterstock)

They were deported to Bangladesh on July 22, according to Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The accused have been identified as Mohhamad Usman Shirajun Ali Sheikh, 34; Abdulla Shagar Mulla, 25; Mobin Harun Sheikh, 39; Jahangir Bilal Mulla, 35; Mohammand Ilahin Iliyas Biswahs, 22; and Tohid Muslem Hasan Sheikh, 26.

Arvind Pawar, senior inspector, Crime Branch Unit 4, said, “They had been living in rented accommodation in Wakad.”