Pimpri-Chinchwad police file 16 noise violation cases during Dahi Handi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed 16 cases and seized 16 sound systems and related equipment for allegedly violating prescribed noise limits during Dahi Handi celebrations on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

Police seized speakers, amplifiers, mixers and other equipment used in the alleged violations. (HT PHOTO)

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The action was carried out across several police stations in the area as part of efforts to maintain public peace and enforce noise pollution regulations during the festival.

According to Dheeraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), police teams deployed across the commissionerate found several sound systems operating above the permitted noise levels. They seized speakers, amplifiers, mixers and other equipment used in the alleged violations.

“Instructions had already been issued to all police stations to take action against organisers, music operators and others who violated noise pollution rules,” Patil said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said the action was taken across multiple areas, including Pimpri, Nigdi, Dapodi, Bhosari and others.

“The objective was to ensure that sound systems were operated within the limits prescribed under the law. Excessive noise can inconvenience residents and disturb public order, particularly in residential areas,” Choubey said.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 16 cases, four were registered in Nigdi and three in Bavdhan. One case each was registered at Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Hinjewadi, Wakad, Kalewadi, Bhosari, Dighi and Chakan South police stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 16 cases, four were registered in Nigdi and three in Bavdhan. One case each was registered at Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Hinjewadi, Wakad, Kalewadi, Bhosari, Dighi and Chakan South police stations. {{/usCountry}}

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