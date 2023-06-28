Police arrest two aides of Aware, seize firearms

PUNE: In a significant breakthrough, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police apprehended two individuals on Sunday, who were allegedly planning to exact revenge the murder of Kishore Aware.

(HT)

The suspects were taken into custody from the Talegaon Dabhade ST stand area and have been remanded to police custody till July 1.

During the operation, the police confiscated four country-made firearms, 10 live bullet rounds, and a car from their possession. The accused have been identified as Pramod Sandhbhor, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, and Sharad Salvi, a resident of Kalewadi.

On May 12, 2023, Aware was shot dead by a group of men. Following the murder, tensions escalated in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The crime had sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, prompting concerns of further violence and retaliation.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a crime branch team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a meticulous investigation to identify those responsible for the murder and prevent any potential acts of vengeance.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Salvi along with three others went to Madhya Pradesh and purchased firearms to settle scores with Aware’s assailants.

Reacting to the development, Police Inspector (PI) Jitendra Kadam said, “Accused was close to Aware and purchased firearms from Madhya Pradesh. We have arrested two persons and a search of three more is going on.’’

Kadam further told that the names of targeted people will come out after the detailed probe.

According to the Police, the accused are history sheeters and 3 cases have been registered against accused Salvi at various police stations. A case has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under IPC section 37 (1) (3), 3(25) of the Arms Act, and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and a search of the others is going on.

