Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of ₹20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday
The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The boy, identified as Sunny Shankar Kashyap, was handed over safely to his parents, said police.

The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.

They were booked under section 364-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Indian Arms Act. All the accused reside in Hinjewadi and are natives of the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, said the police.

“After getting the technical details about their locations our team reached Shikrapur and a suspected vehicle was noticed. The police team confirmed that the vehicle was used in the crime to abduct the child and then disguised themselves to nab the accused, “ said police.

