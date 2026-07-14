Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police collect 40.83 crore in fines in six months

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police collected over ₹40.83 crore in fines from 4,01,787 traffic violations between January 1 and June 30, 2026, as part of an intensified enforcement drive to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic rules.

According to data released by the Traffic Branch, fines totalling ₹40,83,29,900 were imposed for offences including overspeeding, signal jumping, helmet and seat belt violations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The campaign was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey.

According to data released by the Traffic Branch, fines totalling ₹40,83,29,900 were imposed for offences including overspeeding, signal jumping, helmet and seat belt violations, drunken driving, mobile phone use while driving, wrong-side driving and other breaches of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh said the highest number of cases involved towing action (66,223), followed by signal jumping (54,338), heavy vehicle violations (48,270), obstruction to traffic (43,567), triple-seat riding (40,419) and fancy number plates (38,412).

Officials said the sustained crackdown was aimed at reducing accidents, improving traffic discipline and encouraging motorists to follow road safety norms.

The Traffic Branch has urged citizens to follow rules to avoid penalties and legal action. Police have also encouraged residents to use the Traffic Buddy WhatsApp Chatbot (8788649885) to report congestion, violations and other traffic-related issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Deshmukh said enforcement drives and awareness campaigns would continue to improve road safety and traffic management across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deshmukh said enforcement drives and awareness campaigns would continue to improve road safety and traffic management across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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