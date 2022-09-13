Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune

Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival.

According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.”

Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. They use certain vegetables like cluster beans, lady finger, bitter gourd, soft gourd, chawli shenga and some leafy vegetables to prepare offerings during this period.

“The prices of some vegetables have gone up by 10% to 20%. Some of the produce coming to the market has reduced and some have spoiled by heavy rains. We are getting some vegetables from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat adding to the cost increase,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.

The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand. Tomato crop has been heavily affected by the rains. Almost 75%-80% goods in the market have been affected by heavy rains.

Vegetable trader Amol Ghule said that the price of leafy vegetables in the wholesale market has increased between ₹6 and ₹20.