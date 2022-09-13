Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
The prices of vegetables in Pune have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival.
According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.”
Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. They use certain vegetables like cluster beans, lady finger, bitter gourd, soft gourd, chawli shenga and some leafy vegetables to prepare offerings during this period.
“The prices of some vegetables have gone up by 10% to 20%. Some of the produce coming to the market has reduced and some have spoiled by heavy rains. We are getting some vegetables from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat adding to the cost increase,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.
The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand. Tomato crop has been heavily affected by the rains. Almost 75%-80% goods in the market have been affected by heavy rains.
Vegetable trader Amol Ghule said that the price of leafy vegetables in the wholesale market has increased between ₹6 and ₹20.
-
Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer. She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her.
-
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
-
Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’
The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.
-
‘Declare Noida part of Delhi’ urges AAP local chief to PM Modi
In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of Delhi. Read Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi.
-
Prabha Atre launches Kirana Gharana library and research centre
Pune: Padma Vibhushan and veteran classical vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Prabha Atre brought in her 91th birthday by opening a public Kirana Gharana library and research centre at her Swarmyee Gurukul off Jungli Maharaj road in the city. The library set up at her gurukul has around 250 books and 100 magazines, with about 20 GB of audio/video of musical performances by the singers of the Kirana Gharana.
