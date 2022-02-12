Plan to increase attendance limits at events: Ajit Pawar

Pune: In the next step towards Covid relaxations, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that he would raise the issue of restrictions on attendees in events with the chief minister. Theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the state government on January 31, marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower. Pawar said that he would discuss it with the chief minister and a decision will be taken at the state level.

“Theatres are allowed to operate with 50% capacity. But for other programmes if the capacity of auditoriums is 2,000 then as per 50% capacity rule 1,000 attendees are not allowed as the cap if for 200 people. Efforts will be taken to increase this count at the state level,” said Pawar.