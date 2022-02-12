Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Plan to increase attendance limits at events: Ajit Pawar
pune news

Plan to increase attendance limits at events: Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that he would raise the issue of restrictions on attendees in events with the chief minister
Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra during a Covid review meeting in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByManasi Deshpande

Pune: In the next step towards Covid relaxations, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that he would raise the issue of restrictions on attendees in events with the chief minister. Theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the state government on January 31, marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower. Pawar said that he would discuss it with the chief minister and a decision will be taken at the state level.

“Theatres are allowed to operate with 50% capacity. But for other programmes if the capacity of auditoriums is 2,000 then as per 50% capacity rule 1,000 attendees are not allowed as the cap if for 200 people. Efforts will be taken to increase this count at the state level,” said Pawar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP