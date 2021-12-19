PlanetSpark introduces ‘Spark Tank’ for children under 17 years

PUNE PlanetSpark has announced first season of ‘Spark Tank’ for children under the age of 17 years in which they will present their million-buck business ideas to impress the jury, in a bid to bag investment from these sharks.

To register their entry, all participants must make a video presentation of up to 3 minutes explaining the preliminary business idea and submit it before December 23. The top 15 entries will be shortlisted for the next round. Post the following rounds of screening, only six students will be given a chance to present their ideas to the jury, in the main event to be held live on YouTube, on January 10, 2022. Kids aged 7-17 years from across India, USA, UAE and Europe will be pitching their business ideas to become one of the youngest entrepreneurs, globally.

Maneesh Dhooper, co-founder PlanetSpark, said, “The idea is to spark entrepreneurial ambitions of by giving kids an early head start.”

Vikas Kuthiala, angel Iinvestor and jury member said, “Talent needs to be nurtured from an early age. We hope to create an exciting global platform that would give young achievers an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas to the world.”

