PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro’s Pink Line; lays foundation stone for Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while virtually inaugurating Pune Metro’s Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Line 3, assured Maharashtra farmers of all possible assistance from the Centre amid the drought situation in the state, saying the NDA government stood firmly with them during the crisis. He also appealed to citizens across the country to extend support to farmers during the festival season.

The line, also known as the Pink Line, has 23 stations and is expected to improve connectivity between the city’s IT hub and central Pune. (@NarendraModi/PTI screengrab)

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“I assure all farmers from Maharashtra that the NDA government stands with you in these times of crisis. I am aware of the drought situation in Maharashtra. The state government has provided advance assistance, and our government has also deposited the PM-Kisan funds. So, you do not worry. We are all with the farmers,” Modi said.

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“I appeal to all citizens across India to extend assistance to farmers from across the country during this festival period,” he added.

The assurance comes amid drought conditions in several parts of Maharashtra. The state government has approved an advance payment of ₹5,000 each to eligible farmers in drought-hit areas, with the amount expected to be credited before Diwali. The assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief to farmers while crop-loss assessments and other formalities are completed.

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The Centre’s PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments through direct benefit transfer.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during a major infrastructure event in Pune, where he virtually inaugurated the 23.2-km elevated Metro Line 3 connecting the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar. Passenger services on the corridor will begin at 6am on November 4.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹8,313 crore, the corridor is the first Metro project in the country to be implemented under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) framework through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, in accordance with the National Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

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The line, also known as the Pink Line, has 23 stations and is expected to improve connectivity between the city’s IT hub and central Pune, easing the daily commute of thousands of IT employees and other passengers. In the initial phase, services will be available at 17 stations, with the remaining stations expected to be opened in phases.

Also Read:3 talukas in this Maharashtra district want to be excluded from drought-hit list

A distinctive feature of the project is that it will be operated entirely by women train operators. Around 30% of its electricity requirements are also envisaged to be met through solar power.

Alongside the inauguration, Modi laid the foundation stone for Pune Metro Phase II, comprising four proposed corridors-- Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A-- estimated to cost around ₹13,500 crore.

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The expansion will extend Metro connectivity to several important residential, commercial and employment centres, including Chandani Chowk, Vitthalwadi, Kharadi, Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Khadakwasla, Warje and Manik Baug.

The four corridors are expected to strengthen integration with the existing Metro network through interchange facilities, expanding the city’s public transport network and providing alternatives to private vehicles.