MUMBAI: With drought affecting crops and farmers across large parts of the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking around ₹31,000 crore in financial assistance to compensate farmers for agricultural losses. The state will also seek additional funds separately to help farmers prepare for the upcoming Rabi season. Maharashtra seeks ₹31,000 crore from Centre for drought-hit farmers

The proposal follows the completion of a detailed crop-loss assessment across 37,496 villages in 304 drought-affected talukas. The assessment found that crops on 14.15 million hectares of the total 16.6 million hectares under cultivation in these villages had suffered losses of more than 33%.

Last month, the state government declared drought in 304 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas after reviewing the ground situation and assessing the impact on agriculture.

An official from the relief and rehabilitation department said the crop-loss assessment had to be completed before the state could submit its demand to the Centre. “The assessment has now been completed. According to the report, crops on 14.15 million hectares of Kharif land have suffered losses of more than 33%. The proposal has been sent, seeking around ₹31,000 crore in financial assistance from the Centre,” the official said.

Under existing norms, farmers whose crops suffer losses of 33% or more are eligible for financial assistance. The compensation is fixed at ₹8,500 per hectare for crops in rain-fed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for crops in assured irrigated areas and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

The state government has also begun transferring an advance assistance of ₹5,000 each to farmers in the 304 drought-hit talukas, with the aim of ensuring that the money reaches their bank accounts before Diwali.

Earlier this week, the state cabinet approved the advance payment for around 15 million farmers. It was also decided that the proposal seeking a larger relief package from the Centre would be submitted by October 31.

When contacted, Vinita Ved Singal, additional chief secretary, relief and rehabilitation, confirmed that the proposal had been sent but declined to share further details.

The state is also planning to seek additional financial assistance to support farmers during the upcoming Rabi season, given the likely impact of continuing drought conditions on their ability to undertake the next sowing cycle.