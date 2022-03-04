PM Modi in Pune: From Indira Gandhi to Nehru and Moraji Desai, major protests in the past over politicians’ visit to Pune

PUNE While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune unit is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have warned to conduct protests with black flags. However, this isn’t the first of its kind agitation. Former Prime Ministers- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Moraji Desai and even former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani had to face flak from the Opposition during their visits to the city. Here is a look back at those agitations as the leaders involved recall the event.

Indira Gandhi at Pune University

Social activist and leader Baba Adhav recalls protesting in front of Indira Gandhi’s convoy. “Savitribai Phule Pune University, then known as Pune university was conferring the Doctor of Literature (D. Litt.) to Gandhi. She was in Pune to receive it; this was just before the announcement of the emergency. Citizens were angry. Under the leadership of Jaypraksh Narayan, I and the then mayor of Pune Shantaram Divekar were part of the protests. I was standing near the existing RTO hospital and Divekar was at Shivajinagar. As Gandhi’s convoy changed the route last moment, I missed out on the opportunity, whereas Divekar protested in front of Gandhi’s vehicle,” said Adhav.

Congress leaders Ulhas Pawar said, “I was present during the protests at Shivajinagar. We were in support of Indira Gandhi and Baba Adhav and Shantaram Divekar were against. There were clashes between both groups.”

Congress leader Sanjay Balgude said, “Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited Nehru stadium on June 16, 1987. S M Joshi and Bhai Vaidya did agitation in front of Rajiv Gandhi. Interestingly, after finishing the speech, Rajiv Gandhi went to meet these agitators and spoke with them.”

Jawaharlal Nehru at Pratpgad

Kumar Saptarshi, Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Samiti’s president and founder president of Yuvak Kranti Dal said that he was part of agitations when Padit Nehru was in Pune to unveil a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Pratapgad.

“During that time, the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement demanded a sperate state for Marathi-speaking population. On this background, except Jansangh, all non-Congress parties united to protest. Another reason for agitation, was Nehru’s comments against Shivaji Maharaj, which he made on Discovery of India, which was written by Nehru during his incarceration in 1942–1945 at Ahmednagar fort. He later rectified the comment,” recalls Saptarshi.

Socialist leader Subhash Ware said that it was SM Joshi who led the agitations against Nehru during his Pratapgad visit. Hundreds of citizens stood at Wai and Pasrani ghat section with black flags. This incident is also mention in Joshi’s book.

Moraji Desai at Tilak Smarak

Congress leaders Ulhas Pawar and Suresh Kalmadi protested against Morarji Desai at Tilak Smarak. “I was Maharashtra youth president and Suresh Kalmadi was Pune city head. We protested in front of his vehicle and encircled it. One of the congress workers Samar Bahaddur Dube climbed on Moraji Desai’s car,” recalls Pawar.

“This protest got national publicity. Sanjay Gandhi spoke to us and expressed his happiness. I later met the then chief minister Vasantdada Patil who accompanied Desai at Tilak Smarak. He also appreciated the protest. We faced a police case for two years,” added Ulhas Pawar.

Former mayor Ankush Kakade said, “I was part of agitation against Morarji Desai. First police case against me was agitation against the PM. Even when agitation happened against Indira Gandhi near Engineering college bridge, Divekar got success. Police immediately interfered and the whole canvoy went through Khadki in the University campus instead of Ganeshkhind road.”

Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Nalstop

Balgude and NCP spokesperson Pradip Deshmukh said, “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Pune tour in 1998, we did agitation at Balgandharva chowk. Then corporator Nitin Jagtap slept in front of the car. Gopinath Munde was Maharashtra home minister and he started the inquiry of police officer.”

Subhah Ware said, “Baba Adhav and me did the agitations against former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Nalstop chowk when he was in Pune. Our slogan was “Mandir Nahi Pani Chaiye, Massijjid nahi, Shiksha Chaiye”

Major incidents on PMs tour

BJP leader and former MP Pradip Rawat said, “It is true that agitations against Indira Gandhi and Morarji Desai were major incidents on PMs tour. When these events took place, I was active in politics. Even during Nehru’s Pratapgad protest, maximum party workers were from Pune.”

Congress party’s Ramesh Iyer said, “When Lal Krishna Advani visited Pune under the leadership of Mohan Joshi, agitations were planned at Khadki after the event at Pimpri-Chinchwad. As the police got to know about this protest at Nashik phata, they changed the route and the convoy passed through another road.”