PMC acts against 344 establishments in 10 days over fire safety violations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against as many as 344 establishments in the past 10 days for operating without mandatory fire-safety measures and other civic approvals, with the latest action being the closure of a solar inverter and electronic vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing unit at Mangdewadi; civic officials said on Sunday.

The civic administration said that the action will continue until establishments comply with the prescribed safety requirements. (HT PHOTO)

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The ongoing drive ordered by PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has covered a range of establishments, including PG hostels, coaching classes, scrap and goods’ warehouses, hospitals and other premises. The civic administration said that the action will continue until establishments comply with the prescribed safety requirements.

In the latest case, the PMC fire brigade along with officials from the Dhankawadi ward office and building department found violations of fire-safety and building regulations upon inspecting the 2,662 square metres’ unit at Mangdewadi. The unit is involved in the assembly, testing, storage and packaging of solar inverters, EV chargers and related equipment. Officials said that a large quantity of fire-hazardous material was stored on the premises. The company representatives could not produce a valid fire-safety no-objection certificate (NOC), fire-safety approvals, sanctioned building plan, construction permission, completion certificate or occupancy certificate; officials said. The inspection also found that the premises lacked adequate emergency exits, and permanent or temporary firefighting systems and equipment. The fire brigade issued a notice to the management, while the building department initiated the process to seal the premises until further orders.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief fire officer Ganesh Sonune said that the unit was operating without necessary statutory permissions and adequate fire-safety arrangements. “Considering the serious risk to life and property, strict action will be taken wherever violations are found,” Sonune said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief fire officer Ganesh Sonune said that the unit was operating without necessary statutory permissions and adequate fire-safety arrangements. “Considering the serious risk to life and property, strict action will be taken wherever violations are found,” Sonune said. {{/usCountry}}

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The company has been directed to complete the required preventive fire-safety measures within seven days; officials said.

“It is in the interest of the city that all establishments follow the prescribed norms. We have already acted against 344 establishments and will continue the action until every establishment complies with the rules and ensures the safety of its occupants,” Ram said.

The civic administration is also separately verifying the property’s boundaries, ownership, property identification number, sanctioned use and tax assessment. Further statutory action will be taken if violations are established, a senior building department official said.

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The inspection team included assistant commissioner Surekha Bhanage, executive engineer Santosh Lanjekar, station duty officer Prabhakar Umratkar, deputy fire officers Vasant Bhilare and Nilesh Mahajan, along with officials from the Dhankawadi ward office and building department.