PMC allows police dept to lay down underground cables of CCTV

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given permission excavation of 40 chowks in the city to lay down existing overhead cables into underground Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) as per State Home Department directives.

At present, the Pune police have 1,250 CCTV cameras, the PMC has 2,726, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have 250 and there are 44,000 private cameras in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC has just completed road surfacing and pothole repair work throughout the city. However, the roads will now be dug, and the cables will be installed. During an assessment of the contractor, it was discovered that the functioning of CCTVs is plagued by frequent overhead wire cuts.

For this purpose, a letter has been given to the PMC by the State government’s home department to give free permission to Digital Services Ltd to lay down underground CCTV cables.

Reacting to the development, Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of PMC said, “We have got a letter from the police department regarding laying underground CCTV cables in 40 chowks where CCTVs have been set up. We are going to lay down underground cables in ducts wherever it is possible. We will allow respective contractors to dig the road and lay down cables. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the senior officials of the road department said,” We have spent more than ₹100 crore to repair potholes and roads during monsoon and after monsoon. Besides that, we have spent money to beautify major chows during the G-20 summit. Now we’ll have to dig important city intersections all over again, which is a waste of taxpayer money.”

At present, the Pune police have 1,250 CCTV cameras, the PMC has 2,726, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have 250 and there are 44,000 private cameras in Pune. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has proposed 640 cameras and the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited has proposed 550.

The cameras linked to the CCTV control room have helped the police detect a large number of criminal cases, including chain snatching, robbery, and other serious crimes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cameras help the police in maintaining law and order. We have taken action against traffic offenders via cameras and have recovered pending fines from them in a drive launched by the traffic police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!