PMC approves 19.72 crore for construction of four overhead water tanks

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved ₹19.72 crore for construction of our overhead water tanks as part of a 24 hour water supply system

Earlier, the civic body was forced to cancel permission for setting up 11 such tanks due to non-availability of space. According to the water supply department, these water tanks will be constructed in Dhanori, Wanowrie, Wadgaonsheri and Viman Nagar.

The water supply department is spending ₹280 crore for construction of 82 water tanks, out of which only 42 water tanks have got land plots available for construction. The PMC water supply department has proposed construction of 21 water tanks till September 2023 while eight water tanks are to be completed by March 2024. Eleven water tank construction projects had to be abandoned due to non-availability of space.

The PMC will spend ₹4.21 crore for construction of overhead water tank with 20 lakh litre capacity at Dhanori. Two water tanks of 30 lakh litre capacity will be constructed at Wagaonsheri at ₹8.74 crore. Whereas, ₹6.69 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 40 lakh litre capacity water tank at Sanjay Park in Viman Nagar.

Anirrudha Pawaskar, PMC water supply chief said, “Since construction of overhead water tanks is part of the 24x7 water supply scheme, the details of the cancelled project has been communicated to the central government. A proposal seeking sanction of ₹19.72 crore was put forth before the general body but was granted approval by administrator Vikram Kumar. After releasing the tender, the work of the projects will commence.”