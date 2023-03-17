PMC asks FDA to obtain NOC from water dept while issuing, renewing food licence

PUNE To collect tax dues and keep a check on illegal water connections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make it mandatory to take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the water department while issuing and renewing food licences.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “Earlier when municipal corporation use to issue food licences, the civic body used to get NOC from water department which helped to collect tax dues. Now, we have requested the FDA to continue the same practice.”

Earlier PMC’s health department used to issue food licences to hotels and food stalls. At that time, it was mandatory to take NOC from the water department. While issuing NOC, the water department use to check if it is a legal connection and collect pending dues.

The state government asked the civic bodies to hand over this work to the FDA, but FDA has stopped the practice to take NOC from the water department.

A senior officer from PMC requesting anonymity said, “Many hotels and hawkers have illegal water connections. If FDA stops issuing licences without proper NOC, PMC would be able to identify illegal connections and penalise them and collect taxes that are due.”

