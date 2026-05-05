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PMC begins process for new water connections in Mohammadwadi

The move follows the completion of the overhead tank project near Royal Heritage Mall and successful trial runs to ensure smooth water flow

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process for housing societies in Mohammadwadi to apply for legal water connections days after the commissioning of new overhead tanks near Ghule Chowk.

As per the notice, societies must submit applications for new connections through a PMC-licensed plumber on the civic body’s website. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, the civic body put up a public notice in the area, asking societies to apply for new pipeline connections. The move follows the completion of the overhead tank project near Royal Heritage Mall and successful trial runs to ensure smooth water flow.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief engineer, PMC water supply department, said regular distribution is expected to begin in about 10 days. “We are currently cleaning the pipelines and conducting trials. Distribution will start in a phased manner,” he said.

Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, said the application process is being started in parallel to avoid delays once supply begins. “This is a routine procedure for legal connections. We want to ensure that societies start receiving water within a month,” she said.

Nivrutti Anna Bandal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from ward 41, said the long-pending issue had been addressed through collective efforts. “This has been a decade-long problem. The commissioning of the overhead tanks is the result of sustained follow-ups by public representatives, residents and the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC begins process for new water connections in Mohammadwadi
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC begins process for new water connections in Mohammadwadi
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