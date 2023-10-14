PMC begins special drive to protect sanctity of abandoned deities

As it’s that time of year when homes are spring cleaned, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a special drive to prevent the dumping of idols and photo frames of gods and goddesses in rivers and water bodies, under trees, and in other places; and protect their sanctity.

The PMC has already prohibited immersion in the Mula-Mutha rivers and other water bodies. Besides, some people discard idols of gods and goddesses on footpaths, under trees, at corners of roads/chowks etc.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC, said, “Usually, most citizens clean their homes ahead of Navratri and Diwali, and discard unwanted items associated with deities by immersing in rivers and other water bodies. The PMC has already prohibited immersion in the Mula-Mutha rivers and other water bodies. Besides, some people discard idols of gods and goddesses on footpaths, under trees, at corners of roads/chowks etc.”

“After a few days or months, people gather and start worshipping these abandoned idols/photo frames of deities and it soon takes the form of a shrine. They build unauthorised structures around these idols/photo frames which are difficult for the PMC to remove later. Therefore, we have decided to carry out a two-day drive at different places on October 28 and 29 to collect all such photo frames and idols of gods and goddesses, and maintain their sanctity. This is the first such drive going to be conducted by the PMC,” Kadam said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC solid waste department has appealed to citizens to submit unwanted idols and photo frames of gods and goddesses in their respective ward offices between 10 am and 4 pm. The PMC officials will accept these items, and pass on to the concerned non-governmental organisations.

Another drive for collection of old, unused items

Apart from the special drive to collect discarded idols/photo frames of deities, the PMC will begin another drive from October 14 wherein residents can dispose of old and unused items including clothes, mattresses, pillows, furniture and electronics. Collection points will be set up at designated locations in each ward and they will operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

Further, the PMC – in collaboration with various organisations such as Janvani, Cummins India, Purnam Ecovision, Sagar Mitra, Thumb Creative, Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative and several educational and social institutions – is set to launch an extensive campaign for the collection of e-waste and plastic waste. This campaign, scheduled to commence from November 5, will have around 300 collection points across the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!