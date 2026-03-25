PMC budget announces 100+ schemes; execution remains key question

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale on Tuesday announced over 100 schemes while presenting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) budget, many of which appear to be repackaged or modified versions of existing proposals. The key question, however, remains execution. Presented after a four-year gap during which the civic body was under administrative rule, the budget includes a wide range of projects across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and urban development. (HT)

Presented after a four-year gap during which the civic body was under administrative rule, the budget includes a wide range of projects across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and urban development.

Among the major announcements:

Cancer hospital at Baner: Bhimale said the PMC will soon inaugurate a dedicated cancer hospital, claiming it would be the first of its kind run by a municipal body. “The hospital’s work is almost complete and will be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

100 toilets for women: The PMC plans to build 100 public toilets exclusively for women, with provisions for long-term maintenance.

Bharat Mandapam near Lohegaon: A convention centre on over 30 acres near the airport has already been sanctioned. Modelled on Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, it is expected to host international exhibitions and business events.

Underground roads project: As announced earlier, 54 km of underground roads are planned. The first phase includes a 14.5 km stretch between Yerwada and Katraj, along with proposals for Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road to ease congestion.

‘Pink rooms’ in schools: Around 75 schools will have dedicated spaces for girls, offering counselling and rest facilities, including digital support.

Animal shelter: A new dog shelter and treatment centre will be set up as per Animal Welfare Board guidelines, in addition to the existing facility at Katraj.

Namo Garden: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMC plans a thematic garden showcasing art and culture from across India.

PMPML concession: A 50% fare discount for senior citizens on PMPML buses is proposed to boost public transport use.

Urban Jalyukta Shivar: A city-level water conservation initiative will be implemented in coordination with the forest department.

Startup hub and data centre: Plans include an incubation centre, innovation hub, data centre, and AI training facility to support startups and generate employment.

Hawkers’ market: Dedicated PMC-run markets are proposed to regulate street vendors and address illegal hawking.

75 model schools: Existing civic schools will be upgraded into model institutions, with some adopting the CBSE curriculum.

Sports infrastructure: Modernisation of Pandit Nehru Stadium and Ganesh Kala Krida Auditorium, along with upgrades to city playgrounds, has been proposed.

Despite the wide-ranging announcements, many proposals echo earlier plans, raising concerns about implementation.