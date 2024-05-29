PMC, citizens conduct joint visit to Hanuman Tekdi

After the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) nod for the construction of water tanks on Hanuman Tekdi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as per the NGT directive has established a separate cell to address the grievances of citizens and environmental activists opposing such construction on environmental grounds. On Tuesday, May 28, a joint visit was carried out to Hanuman Tekdi to the site where construction is going to take place in the near future. The proposed water tank on Hanuman Tekdi is among 82 new water tanks being constructed for equitable water supply in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The proposed water tank on Hanuman Tekdi will be built on reserved forest land for which PMC officials claim they have obtained necessary permission from the forest department. The proposed water tank on Hanuman Tekdi is among 82 new water tanks being constructed for equitable water supply in the city. However, environmentalists and citizens who visit Hanuman Tekdi daily opposed construction of the tank citing environmental damage. A case was registered in the NGT in February this year. On April 5, the NGT while disposing of the case permitted construction of the water tank while directing the PMC to set up a cell to address all concerns raised by citizens and activists.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Accordingly, the PMC has set up a cell comprising officials from the water department, garden department and tree authority as well as citizens who opposed the project. On May 28, a joint visit was carried out to Hanuman Tekdi by PMC officials and citizens.

Prashant Kadam, deputy engineer - water supply department, PMC, said, “Today, our nodal officer along with other members conducted a visit to Hanuman Tekdi. I am yet to receive details about the visit. Further procedures will be implemented after getting the details.”

While the PMC officials visited the construction site at Hanuman Tekdi and were supposed to interact with people to understand their objections, citizens alleged that the visit was a mere formality and no discussion was initiated by the PMC officials.

Shardul Mhalgi, who opposed construction of the water tank at Hanuman Tekdi, said, “Today, the PMC officials visited the place where the water tanker is supposed to be built. We were expecting that the officials would at least discuss alternatives where this project could be shifted. Instead, they only asked us to sign an attendance sheet. This indicates that the PMC officials do not want to consider any changes or environmental damages that are likely to take place because of this project. Although the NGT has permitted this project, we will continue our fight and will appeal to the Supreme Court to take cognisance of this issue.”