PMC clears 61.91 cr liability for land acquisition for Dhayari Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday cleared the way for acquiring 56 properties needed to develop a proposed 30-metre-wide road between Lokmat Press and Savitri Garden in Dhayari.

A 300-metre-long and nine-metre-wide stretch has already been developed. However, the remaining 56 properties are yet to be acquired. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proposed road will be about 1.2 km long. The PMC standing committee has approved a proposal to accept an additional financial liability of ₹61.91 crore for acquiring the properties. The proposal will now be placed before the civic general body for approval, standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

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“The proposal has been approved to clear the way for land acquisition required for the development of the 30-metre road,” Bhimale said.

The road has been marked as 30 metres wide in the city’s sanctioned development plan. A total of 61 properties are affected by the proposed alignment. Five of them have already been acquired by the civic body.

Some property owners had given verbal consent for the road work. As a result, a 300-metre-long and nine-metre-wide stretch has already been developed. However, the remaining 56 properties are yet to be acquired.

The properties cover a combined area of around 30,422.26 sq m.

A joint measurement of the properties was carried out on April 24 and 25, 2025, in the presence of officials from the land records department, PMC’s property management department, road department and building development department, along with the affected property owners.

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{{^usCountry}} The department submitted the measurement map to the PMC on December 12, 2025. Based on the map, the building development department has marked the proposed road alignment on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department submitted the measurement map to the PMC on December 12, 2025. Based on the map, the building development department has marked the proposed road alignment on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMC has made a provision of ₹30 lakh for the project in its 2026-27 budget. However, an additional ₹61.91 crore is required for land acquisition.

The civic administration has proposed spreading the expenditure over three financial years. It plans to spend ₹20 crore in 2027-28, ₹21.91 crore in 2028-29 and ₹20 crore in 2029-30.

The PMC has initiated the process of obtaining general body approval for the future financial liability under Section 72(B) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act.

The proposed road is expected to provide a wider link through the Dhayari area.

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