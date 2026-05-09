PMC clears 8.21 cr proposal to buy 15 waste collection vehicles

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved an ₹8.21 crore proposal on Thursday to purchase 15 Bin Refuse Collector (BRC) vehicles to strengthen solid waste management in the city, civic officials said on Friday.

PMC Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, “The city has expanded and we need more infrastructure to manage the daily garbage generated.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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PMC Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, “The city has expanded and we need more infrastructure to manage the daily garbage generated.”

According to civic officials, each vehicle will cost around ₹54.78 lakh with 18% GST. The total expenditure for 15 vehicles will be ₹8.21 crore.

The original estimated cost of the project was around ₹7.07 crore. The tender process began in December 2025 and was later reissued. Two bidders qualified in the final stage. Pagaria Auto Pvt Ltd quoted the lowest rate among the bidders, about 1.5% below the estimated cost, and has been recommended by the civic body for the contract.

The purchase will be funded under the 2026-27 budget head for waste transport vehicles in newly added villages. While part of the funds is already available, officials said the remaining ₹84 lakh will be arranged through budget reallocation.

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{{^usCountry}} “With new areas added to the city, the pressure on the existing fleet has increased. These vehicles will ensure timely collection and better sanitation,” said Bhimale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With new areas added to the city, the pressure on the existing fleet has increased. These vehicles will ensure timely collection and better sanitation,” said Bhimale. {{/usCountry}}

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