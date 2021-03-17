Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line
pune news

PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body (GB) meeting, on Wednesday, gave its clearance for the proposed underground Swargate to Katraj metro line
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body (GB) meeting, on Wednesday, gave its clearance for the proposed underground Swargate to Katraj metro line. The proposal will now be sent to the state and centre for approval.

The proposal was pending before the general body for the past one year, after receiving the approval of the standing committee in March 2020.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “There has been a delay in approving the Swargate-Katraj route which will be one of the most crucial stretches, given the high footfall expectancy. It happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic as general body meetings are not being held. Now, it has been approved and we will send the proposal to the state government for approval.”

The 5.4 km Swargate-Katraj stretch will be underground and will cost 4,283 crore.

According to the Detailed Project Report prepared by Maha Metro last year, the per km cost of the metro line is estimated to be 783.85 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents

PMC writes off 13 crore property tax on mobile towers

Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune

There will be four stations on the stretch, which is an extension of the Swargate-Nigdi line being developed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro).

Before approving the proposal, Shiv Sena party leader Prithviraj Sutar and Congress party leader Aba Bagul raised objections and demanded a presentation of the proposal.

Mayor Mohol has instructed that a presentation be scheduled for next week, after which all parties gave their unanimous approval for the Swargate-Katraj Metro line.

-----------------------------------------

Swargate-Katraj Metro line

5.464 km- Length of the proposed project

783.85 crore - Estimated per kilometre cost of the route

4,283.72 crore - Total estimated cost of project

27.61 crore - Estimated cost for rehabilitation and resettlement

111.6 crore - Estimated cost for land acquisition

19,350.733 sqm - Land required for the project

Four proposed stations

*Swargate

*Gultekdi (Market yard)

*Sai Baba Mandir

*Katraj junction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP