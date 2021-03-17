PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body (GB) meeting, on Wednesday, gave its clearance for the proposed underground Swargate to Katraj metro line. The proposal will now be sent to the state and centre for approval.

The proposal was pending before the general body for the past one year, after receiving the approval of the standing committee in March 2020.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “There has been a delay in approving the Swargate-Katraj route which will be one of the most crucial stretches, given the high footfall expectancy. It happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic as general body meetings are not being held. Now, it has been approved and we will send the proposal to the state government for approval.”

The 5.4 km Swargate-Katraj stretch will be underground and will cost ₹4,283 crore.

According to the Detailed Project Report prepared by Maha Metro last year, the per km cost of the metro line is estimated to be ₹783.85 crore.

There will be four stations on the stretch, which is an extension of the Swargate-Nigdi line being developed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro).

Before approving the proposal, Shiv Sena party leader Prithviraj Sutar and Congress party leader Aba Bagul raised objections and demanded a presentation of the proposal.

Mayor Mohol has instructed that a presentation be scheduled for next week, after which all parties gave their unanimous approval for the Swargate-Katraj Metro line.

Swargate-Katraj Metro line

5.464 km- Length of the proposed project

₹783.85 crore - Estimated per kilometre cost of the route

₹4,283.72 crore - Total estimated cost of project

₹27.61 crore - Estimated cost for rehabilitation and resettlement

₹111.6 crore - Estimated cost for land acquisition

19,350.733 sqm - Land required for the project

Four proposed stations

*Swargate

*Gultekdi (Market yard)

*Sai Baba Mandir

*Katraj junction