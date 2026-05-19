PMC clears recurring hawker encroachments outside Pu La Deshpande Garden after complaints

Acting on complaints from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and directions from Minister of State for Urban Development and Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive outside the Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road, where illegal hawker stalls have repeatedly led to congestion and inconvenience to visitors.

Civic officials said the situation becomes especially chaotic during evening hours, when vehicles slow near the narrow entry and exit points. (FILE)

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The garden, a major city attraction, sees heavy footfall every evening, particularly during school holidays, with families and children visiting from across Pune. However, residents and visitors have long complained about hawkers occupying footpaths and areas near the entrance, causing traffic bottlenecks and obstructing pedestrian movement.

Civic officials said the situation becomes especially chaotic during evening hours, when vehicles slow near the narrow entry and exit points. Despite earlier drives, hawkers have allegedly returned to the same spots, making it a recurring enforcement issue.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar had recently raised the matter with Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and the concerned ward office, seeking permanent action against encroachments. He said residents had repeatedly flagged worsening congestion and safety concerns near the garden entrance.

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{{^usCountry}} Following directions from Misal, the civic administration cleared the encroachments on Monday and removed hawker stalls from the footpaths and the entrance area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following directions from Misal, the civic administration cleared the encroachments on Monday and removed hawker stalls from the footpaths and the entrance area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Following Madhuri Misal’s instructions, the administration immediately took action and cleared all the footpaths and entrances to the Pu La Deshpande Garden,” Khardekar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following Madhuri Misal’s instructions, the administration immediately took action and cleared all the footpaths and entrances to the Pu La Deshpande Garden,” Khardekar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, residents said the key challenge remains preventing hawkers from returning. “The PMC has conducted such drives earlier as well, but within a few days, the hawkers return, and the congestion starts again. We hope this time the administration ensures permanent enforcement,” said Ramesh Kulkarni, a resident living near the garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, residents said the key challenge remains preventing hawkers from returning. “The PMC has conducted such drives earlier as well, but within a few days, the hawkers return, and the congestion starts again. We hope this time the administration ensures permanent enforcement,” said Ramesh Kulkarni, a resident living near the garden. {{/usCountry}}

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