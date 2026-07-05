PMC clears shift of animal incinerator to Bopodi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Thursday approved the relocation of the animal incinerator from Bavdhan to Bopodi and sanctioned ₹39.11 lakh for the project.

The facility was earlier proposed at Bavdhan, but residents opposed it along with the proposed garbage processing plant. (FILE)

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the incinerator would be set up near the sewage treatment plant at Bopodi, making it convenient for citizens and animal welfare groups.

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The facility was earlier proposed at Bavdhan, but residents opposed it along with the proposed garbage processing plant. BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil and Medha Kulkarni had backed the residents’ demand.

As the tender has been finalised, electrical and RCC works will begin soon before the facility is commissioned.