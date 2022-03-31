PMC collects record property tax revenue of ₹1,845.91 crore
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a record ₹1,845.91 crore revenue till March 31, 2022 from property tax. In the last financial year 2020-21, PMC received ₹1,664.15 crore revenue from property tax.
Property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “Thursday was the closure day of financial year 2021-22. The civic body was collecting revenue till the last day. The PMC able to collect ₹1,845.91 crore income from property tax.”
Kanade said, “From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. a total of 861,671 property owners paid the tax. By considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, maximum citizens preferred to pay tax online. This year, the property tax department noted an addition of 71,220 new tax payers.”
According to the property tax department, 5.81 lakh property owners preferred to pay tax online, and the total amount received through online payment is ₹935.21 crore. A total of 1.11 lakh property owners paid their taxes via cheque, the total of which amounted to ₹670.14 crore. A total of 1.46 lakh property owners preferred to pay their taxes in cash, the total amounted to ₹179.89 crore.
PMC received ₹2,002 crore income from building permission
After a lax period, due to Covid-19, the real estate sector in saw a boom after Maharashtra government’s rebate scheme in property registration. This scheme has helped the department achieve record revenues in 2021-2022. City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “Till March 31, 2022, PMC received ₹2,002 crore income which is 169 per cent more than the target. In the year 2020-21, PMC received only ₹507 crore income from building permission due to lockdown and pandemic.
Headline: Money matters
Property tax collection in last five years
Year/ Property tax collection
2017-18/ ₹1,084.39 crore
2018-19/ ₹1,184.38 crore
2019-20/ ₹1,262.95 crore
2020-21/ ₹1,664.15 crore
2021-22/ ₹1,836.91 crore
-
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
-
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
-
Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue
The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.
-
“Those who don't respect constitution…”: Karnataka HM amid halal row
Amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows."
-
Why Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah are making a beeline for Siddaganga Mutt
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have scheduled back-to-back visits to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, wherein they will be taking part in the 115th birth anniversary and Guru Vandana programme of late revered Shivakumara Swamiji. The mutt, built in the 15th century, is a spiritual centre for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and was established by Sri Haradanahally Gosala Siddeshwara Swamigalu in Tumkur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics