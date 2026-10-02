PMC commences demolition drive against encroachments in Kausar Baug after HC directions

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) anti-encroachment squad on Thursday demolished at least 100 illegal structures in a drive against alleged encroachments by hotels and other establishments in Kausar Baug, Kondhwa, following the Bombay High Court’s directions in response to complaints concerning illegal encroachments and unauthorised structures in the area.

Residents have welcomed the drive and demanded regular monitoring to ensure the removed encroachments do not return. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The High Court, on September 10, directed the authorities to decide the complaints in accordance with law and observed that it was the civic authority’s duty to ensure that roadsides remain free of encroachments.

Somnath Bankar, PMC deputy commissioner (encroachment/Illegal construction eradication department, said, “The PMC has initiated action against the unauthorised encroachments in Kausar Baug in accordance with the applicable rules and the directions of the court. The drive is being carried out systematically, and action will be taken against establishments found to be violating the rules.”

Residents have welcomed the drive and demanded regular monitoring to ensure the removed encroachments do not return.

Habib Patel, president, Kausar Baug Residents Forum, said, “We had a detailed meeting with the PMC city engineer and senior officials regarding the removal of unauthorised encroachments in the area. The present action is part of a three-phase crackdown by the PMC. We expect the civic administration to complete the process and remove all remaining encroachments in accordance with the agreed plan.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Santosh Khetmalas, police inspector, Kondhwa, said, “Three special teams have been formed, and around 60 policemen have been deployed for the demolition drive. The action is being carried out peacefully, and adequate police arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem during the operation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santosh Khetmalas, police inspector, Kondhwa, said, “Three special teams have been formed, and around 60 policemen have been deployed for the demolition drive. The action is being carried out peacefully, and adequate police arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem during the operation.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nisar Attar, a member of the Kausar Baug Residents Forum, said, “This is the first step being taken as per the guidelines. We are not fully satisfied with the action, as several encroachments remain, but the PMC needs some time to complete the process and remove all the encroachments.”

Patel said, “The High Court order must be implemented in letter and spirit, and fines should be recovered from the establishments against whom the PMC has issued notices. The action should not become a mere farce. We will place before the PMC commissioner what has actually happened on the ground. The chief secretary is a party to our legal proceedings, and if action is not taken in accordance with the law and the court’s directions, we will seek appropriate contempt proceedings.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}