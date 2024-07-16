PMC demolishes encroachments in Deccan, Shivajinagar areas 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday continued anti-encroachment action in Deccan Gymkhana, Sinhagad Road, Bhavani Peth and Dhanori areas. The drive targeted illegal shops, eateries and commercial establishments on Ferguson College Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Kalas, Dhanori, Shivajinagar and surrounding areas. The PMC anti-encroachment department cleared the footpaths and roads in illegal establishments. During the action, staffers removed illegal flex, banners, and structures encroaching footpaths and roadsides, clearing almost 15,000 sq feet of encroachments. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, the civic officials carried out a similar drive against illegal structures in Hadapsar and Magarpatta areas.

PMC officials used JCBs and removed the encroachments from the front and side margins.

Commenting about the development, PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Following up on the anti-encroachment action on Monday, the PMC took action on FC Road, J M Road, Singhgad Road, Yerwada, Kalas, Dhanori, NIBM area, Bhavani Peth, Shivajinagar and Nehru Road areas on Tuesday.”

During the action, staffers removed illegal flex, banners, and structures encroaching footpaths and roadsides, clearing almost 15,000 sq feet of encroachments. During his visit to the city last week, Minister of State (MoS) for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had instructed PMC authorities to take strict action against illegal structures in the city.