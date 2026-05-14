PMC extends hawker licence renewal deadline till May 31

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for registered and rehabilitated hawkers to renew their business registration certificates and clear pending licence fees till May 31, 2026.

New Delhi, India - May 05, 2018: A general view of the encroachments by shop owners and street hawkers, at Janpath Market, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 05, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

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The civic administration has warned that hawkers who fail to renew their licences and clear outstanding dues within the revised deadline will face permanent cancellation of their registration certificates.

The announcement was made by the encroachment and unauthorised construction removal department following a decision taken at a meeting of the Town Vending Committee (TVC).

According to the PMC, renewal of registration certificates after payment of prescribed fees is mandatory under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The civic body had earlier appealed to hawkers to complete the renewal process between January and March 2026. However, citing poor response from vendors, the administration decided to extend the deadline.

Senior officials from the PMC’s anti-encroachment department said a large amount of licence fee arrears remains pending despite repeated appeals.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC clarified that hawkers who fail to clear dues and renew their certificates within the stipulated period will not be allowed to participate in future street vendor surveys and may be blacklisted by the civic administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC clarified that hawkers who fail to clear dues and renew their certificates within the stipulated period will not be allowed to participate in future street vendor surveys and may be blacklisted by the civic administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials further said family details of defaulters could also be considered while imposing restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials further said family details of defaulters could also be considered while imposing restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body added that registration certificates not renewed by the deadline will lose legal validity, and the concerned vendors will be treated as unauthorised hawkers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body added that registration certificates not renewed by the deadline will lose legal validity, and the concerned vendors will be treated as unauthorised hawkers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration has also warned that action, including seizure of business equipment and materials, may be initiated against vendors operating without valid registration certificates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has also warned that action, including seizure of business equipment and materials, may be initiated against vendors operating without valid registration certificates. {{/usCountry}}

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