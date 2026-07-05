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PMC extends health scheme to ex-corporators, former officials

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the extended scheme would provide financial assistance for the treatment of critical illnesses such as cancer and heart disease

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee has approved the extension of the health scheme to former corporators, former school board members, former PMPML members, and their family members. Earlier, the scheme was available only to sitting members.

The proposal, moved by the municipal secretary’s office, stated that many former elected representatives continue to face financial hardship. (FILE)
The proposal, moved by the municipal secretary’s office, stated that many former elected representatives continue to face financial hardship. (FILE)

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the extended scheme would provide financial assistance for the treatment of critical illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

The proposal, moved by the municipal secretary’s office, stated that many former elected representatives continue to face financial hardship after serving the public and are unable to afford expensive medical treatment.

 
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