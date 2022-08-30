PMC files complaint against Niramaya Wellness Centre

The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has filed complaint application against the Amruta and Yogesh Chandorkar, founder and director of Niramaya Wellness Centre for the continued usage of the prefix ‘Dr’ despite not having the required qualifications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, FIR was filed against the founders of Niramaya Wellness Centre regarding the same issue when they used the prefix ‘Dr in August 2021.

According to the police, Amruta and Yogesh Chandorkar are not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) or do not have any degree with any affiliated medical university and hence,are not qualified to use, ‘Dr’ prefix. The couple published an advertisement on August 14 in a newspaper stating that they provide wellness therapies.

The health officials stated that although they might not prescribe any medications, however, using ‘Dr’ might mislead people. Hence, it was decided in the health officials meeting, conducted on August 10, along with the additional commissioner that the civic body would pursue a second FIR in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer with the PMC health department said, “We filed an FIR last year and this time, lodged a police complaint online. Chargesheet has been filed. The individuals have allegedly given another full page advertisement on August 14 wherein they designate themselves as doctors. The court will decide further action. If media publications continue to give such advertisements, we may take action against them as well.”

So far, the PMC has taken action against 47 such individuals since 2013. “We have filed complaints against 47 such indivislas for allegedly using the ‘Dr’ prefix without having the required qualification,” said Dr Baliwant.

Responding to the allegations made by the health department, Mahesh Uthate, spokesperson from Niramaya Wellness Centre said that the allegations are not true.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Health department has repeatedly filed complaints against us and we have shown all the documents required to the police officials. The degree of naturopathy that we have is from a reputed institute from Nashik,” said Uthate.

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune chapter said, “Practitioners should practice their own pathies. And MMC issues certification to doctors who have MBBS degree from a certified institution.”