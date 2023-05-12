PMC gets forest land in Kharadi for JICA project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally got land in Kharadi from the state forest department for the much-delayed, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded river rejuvenation project. With this, the PMC has managed to acquire land for 10 out of the proposed 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) that are part of the project.

(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The final nod for the forest land in Kharadi came from the state government on Thursday. The state revenue and forest department issued a circular saying that the state government has diverted 1.06 hectares of forest land to the PMC for construction of the STP in Kharadi village, Pune district.

Jagdish Khanore, JICA project in-charge, PMC, said, “Earlier, the state forest department had given ‘in principle’ approval to handing over the forest land to the PMC. Now, the state government has issued a government circular regarding sanctioning the land to the PMC. The forest division of Pune will now give us the final order after which, we will start work at the site. We have completed all the surveys, soil inspection and finalised the design.”

“We have paid Rs58 lakhs to the forest department as per the agreement. Now, we are trying to acquire land from the Botanical Survey of India for the STP in the Aundh area. We are working on that,” Khanore said.

A senior official of the PMC said, “Besides the Rs58 lakhs, the PMC has given Tulapur village land to the forest department which is about 40 km north east of Pune, near Alandi. It was allocated by the state government to the PMC for construction of a garbage processing plant.”

While the Centre had sanctioned the Rs990 crores’ worth river rejuvenation project in January 2016, allocating 85% funding with the remaining to be provided by the PMC. JICA provided a subsidy loan to the central government to implement the project.

According to PMC officials, the project will create an additional sewage treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over and above the existing capacity of 477 MLD through the laying of 55km of sewer lines and renovation of the four existing intermediate pumping stations. Once the project is completed by 2025, the total STP capacity available in Pune will be 988.50 MLD.

