Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected a total fine of ₹50,000 from two prominent bakeries in Salisbury Park during a special sanitation drive on Tuesday for allegedly dumping waste and discharging untreated drainage water into public stormwater drains.

PMC fines 2 renowned bakeries in Salisbury Park for dumping waste into drains

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The civic team from the Kasba Peth ward office took this action during a joint inspection across wards 22, 23 and 24. The officials found that Golden Bakery and Indian Bakery had allegedly disposed of waste unhygienically and illegally released drainage water into nearby drains and nullahs, posing a health risk, a statement released on Wednesday said.

Acting under municipal sanitation rules, the civic body imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on each bakery, taking the total fine to ₹50,000. Officials said the amount was recovered on the spot.

The drive was conducted under the guidance of Solid Waste Management Head and Deputy Commissioner Santosh Warule, Additional Commissioner Madhav Jagtap and Kasba Peth Assistant Municipal Commissioner Timayya Jangale. Senior health inspector Rahul Rajguru and health inspectors Amol Londhe, Tauseef Deshpande and Chandravadan Gaikwad also participated in the drive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jangale said that similar action against commercial establishments violating sanitation and waste disposal norms will continue. “We appeal to business owners and citizens to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with the municipal administration to keep public spaces free from pollution and unhygienic conditions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jangale said that similar action against commercial establishments violating sanitation and waste disposal norms will continue. “We appeal to business owners and citizens to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with the municipal administration to keep public spaces free from pollution and unhygienic conditions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More