PMC floats tender for priority stretch of Mula-Mutha riverfront project

Following approval of the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project in the monthly general body meeting on Monday, the corporation floated the Rs305 crore first tender of the project for the priority stretch between Sangamwadi and Bundgarden bridge (Yerawada).

The total project cost is an estimated Rs4,727 crore. Five years ago when the project was first proposed, the total cost was around Rs2,619 crore.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We have estimated a cost of Rs305 crore for the stretch between Sangamwadi and Bundgarden bridge. It is part of the 7 km stretch between Sangamwadi and Mundhwa. We are now working on the remaining stretch between Bundgarden bridge and Mundhwa.”

The Mula-Mutha riverfront development project will be executed in 11 stretches. As per the proposal sanctioned in the general body meeting, the corporation will spend Rs700 crore on the first few stretches after which, the project will be implemented on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

Of the 11 stretches, Sangamwadi to Bundgarden bridge (3 km) accounts for nine stretches. The corporation has decided to start work on the priority stretch between Sangamwadi and Mundhwa at an estimated cost of Rs700 crore. The riverfront development project includes river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, water replenishment, promenade finishing works, public access and ghats, landscapes, public amenities, roads and bridges and urban infrastructure.

The largest share of the project (Rs1,245 crore) will be dedicated to river edge protection for which the PMC will spend Rs234 crore.

Estimated cost of Rs20 crore per km

According to civic officials, the Mula-Mutha flows for 44 km through the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Khadki and Pune cantonment areas.

The PMC will have to spend Rs20 crore per kilometre for development of the riverfront. It will take more than five years to complete the project. There is 650 hectare land available for developing the green belt of the river which will be given to private players to get funds for the project. Out of the 650 hectare, only 75 hectare belongs to the government and the rest is private land. Hence, the PMC will get money in development charges from development of the land around the river.

Priority stretches of the riverfront development project

Mundhwa bridge to Mundhwa Jackwell (Kharadi) – approximately 3 km

Bundgarden bridge to Sangamwadi bridge – approximately 4 km