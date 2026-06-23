Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the forest department carried out a massive citizen-led cleanliness drive at Katraj Ghat, removing nearly 50-55 metric tonnes of garbage, including plastic, biomedical, and wet and dry waste. The two-day drive was conducted jointly by the PMC’s Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar regional office and forest department officials after large-scale dumping was reported in the forest patch.

PMC, forest dept clear Katraj Ghat forest area of 55-tonne garbage; focus on preventing fresh dumping

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Around 350 students and volunteers participated in the drive conducted on June 20 and 21. A total of 220 civic workers used mechanical equipment to clear waste dumped along the roadside and in the forest areas.

Surekha Bhange, ward officer of the Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar regional office, said, “The next challenge is to ensure that the hill remains garbage-free. The land belongs to the forest department, and officials are working to ensure it remains clean.”

Forest officials also said cleaning alone would not solve the problem unless dumping is prevented. Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), said, “The clean-up drive is an important first step, but it is not a permanent solution. Our priority now is to prevent further dumping in the forest area. The forest department is identifying vulnerable locations from where garbage is frequently thrown into the valley and plans are underway to install fencing and strengthen surveillance at these spots.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that CCTV monitoring, joint inspections, and action against violators would continue. “Katraj Ghat is a sensitive forest ecosystem and we are committed to ensuring its long-term protection,” Mohite said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that CCTV monitoring, joint inspections, and action against violators would continue. “Katraj Ghat is a sensitive forest ecosystem and we are committed to ensuring its long-term protection,” Mohite said. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative was led by environmental activist and cleanliness campaigner Vikrant Singh, who said the amount of waste collected reflected the seriousness of the problem. “The clean-up drive is one of the biggest citizen-led environmental initiatives undertaken at Katraj Ghat. With support from PMC staff, volunteers and government departments, nearly 55 metric tonnes of garbage were removed from the forest area. This clearly shows the scale of the dumping problem,” he said.

At the same time, he added a word of caution. “While we are happy that the waste has been cleared, the real challenge is stopping fresh dumping. Strict action is needed against those responsible so that Katraj Ghat does not become a dumping ground again,” Singh said.

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Though the forest patch falls outside PMC limits, the civic body participated in the campaign citing the need to protect the city’s surrounding natural areas.