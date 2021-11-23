PMC GB clears Rs2 crore for sculpture of Ram in Ambegaon

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s elected member Varsha Tapkir proposed the sculpture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tapkir said, “It is a demand from the citizens. Prabhu Shree Ram is an idol for all. I proposed it from my ward development fund.”

Earlier when the Standing Committee approved the same proposal, opposition parties criticised it, but at the general body meeting it get approved.

Ram sculptures are a noticeable trademark of the ruling BJP in the city. This sculpture in Ambegaon will be the third such statue in the city, after statues at the Ambil odha near Tresure Park, Sahakarnagar, and another one in Kothrud near Raja Mantri garden, all BJP strongholds.

Rs1 crore for development work in Bhima Koregaon

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved Rs1 crore for development and gardening at the Jay Stambh in Bhima Koregaon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year on January 1, thousands of people visit Bhima Koregaon.

The Jay Stambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.