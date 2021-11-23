Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC GB clears Rs2 crore for sculpture of Ram in Ambegaon
pune news

PMC GB clears Rs2 crore for sculpture of Ram in Ambegaon

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan
PMC building in Pune. PMC’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 11:26 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s elected member Varsha Tapkir proposed the sculpture.

Tapkir said, “It is a demand from the citizens. Prabhu Shree Ram is an idol for all. I proposed it from my ward development fund.”

Earlier when the Standing Committee approved the same proposal, opposition parties criticised it, but at the general body meeting it get approved.

Ram sculptures are a noticeable trademark of the ruling BJP in the city. This sculpture in Ambegaon will be the third such statue in the city, after statues at the Ambil odha near Tresure Park, Sahakarnagar, and another one in Kothrud near Raja Mantri garden, all BJP strongholds.

Rs1 crore for development work in Bhima Koregaon

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved Rs1 crore for development and gardening at the Jay Stambh in Bhima Koregaon.

RELATED STORIES

Every year on January 1, thousands of people visit Bhima Koregaon.

The Jay Stambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP