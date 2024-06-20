PMC initiates re-inspection of properties left out of 40% tax rebate

As 3.72 lakh citizens could not avail the 40% rebate on property tax, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started re-inspection of all such properties and urged citizens to fill up the PT3 form till August 15, officials said Thursday. Only self-occupied properties are covered by the 40% rebate; properties rented out by owners cannot avail this benefit. According to tax department officials, the re-inspection will continue till August 15 this year. (HT PHOTO)

As many citizens, mainly from newly constructed properties and merged villages, missed out on this concession, the PMC initiated re-inspection of such properties.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P, said, “As many citizens are missing the 40% concession scheme in property tax, various organisations and political leaders have urged the PMC to begin reinspection of these properties. Accordingly, the PMC has undertaken this exercise and citizens need to fill up the PT3 form and submit necessary documents (gas connection, Aadhar card, government documents, society NOCs). Citizens can submit the forms along with the requisite documents at the citizens’ facility centres.”

According to tax department officials, the re-inspection will continue till August 15 this year. The PMC had earlier carried out inspection and found 96,122 properties to have been rented out. Subsequently, these properties could not avail the benefit of rebate. Later 198,296 new properties got registered with the tax department. Even 168,771 properties from the 23 merged villages could not avail the rebate. In this manner, a total 463,189 properties did not get the 40% rebate. The PMC is now planning to reinspect these properties.

BJP leader Hemant Rasne said, “As many citizens, mainly senior citizens, were not able to fill up the forms, they missed the concession. We requested the municipal commissioner to take a decision in favour of the citizens who were accepted.”

Last year when the PMC had appealed to citizens to fill up the PT3 form, 90,749 citizens had availed the benefit of the rebate while 372,440 citizens had remained out of the scheme.

