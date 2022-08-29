Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC inspects Ganesh pandals

Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Officials of anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday

Officials of anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Ahead of the Ganesh festival, which is set to begin tomorrow, officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday.

Madhav Jagtap, head anti-encroachment department, PMC, said, “We have started inspection of pandals from today. All ward offices are involved in the drive.”

PMC officials said that we are checking mainly the pandal size, whether it is obstructing traffic movement. It is expected that the pandal should not obstruct ambulances, autorickshaws, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and fire brigade vehicles. It is expected that mandals should erect the pandal at specified places and the size should be as per norms.

Meanwhile, PMC had identified 249 Ganesh idol-selling stalls in the city and issued notices to 109 stalls to date. Without taking permission, these sellers have put up stalls on public roads, said officials.

