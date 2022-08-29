PMC inspects Ganesh pandals

PUNE Ahead of the Ganesh festival, which is set to begin tomorrow, officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday.

Madhav Jagtap, head anti-encroachment department, PMC, said, “We have started inspection of pandals from today. All ward offices are involved in the drive.”

PMC officials said that we are checking mainly the pandal size, whether it is obstructing traffic movement. It is expected that the pandal should not obstruct ambulances, autorickshaws, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and fire brigade vehicles. It is expected that mandals should erect the pandal at specified places and the size should be as per norms.

Meanwhile, PMC had identified 249 Ganesh idol-selling stalls in the city and issued notices to 109 stalls to date. Without taking permission, these sellers have put up stalls on public roads, said officials.