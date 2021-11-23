PMC institutes 4-member committee to probe fake bills worth Rs1 crore

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, appointed a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into the fake bills worth Rs1 crore which were submitted for electric work carried out at four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC has already filed a police case in the matter.

Additional municipal commissione Kunal Khemnar said, “The vigiliance department head Rajendra Muthe head this committee and they need to submit a report by December 3. The committee can summon any person or officer related to the case.”

Allegedly 10 PMC officers signed bills worth ₹1 crore bills for the electric work at the crematoriums. When the audit department pointed out that these works were carried out without any estimates or tenders, it was found no work had happened on the ground.

Officers working with the electric department claimed that the signatures and stamps on the bills are fake.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar after filing the police case said, “This is a very serious incident and the administration will ensure the guilty are punished. We are doing a departmental as well as police inquiry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}