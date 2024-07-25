PMC intensifies probe into corruption allegations against AHO

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday intensified its investigation into allegations of corruption and misconduct against its assistant health officer (AHO). On Monday, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P had ordered a second inquiry into the matter, officials said. Following complaints of corruption and misconduct, health chief of the PMC, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, appointed a two-member committee including Dr Sanjeev Wavare, AHO of PMC and Mahesh Khandare, administrative office of PMC to conduct the probe. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier on July 11, the Rugna Hakka Parishad (RHP), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), had held a protest at the PMC building demanding suspension of the AHO for alleged corruption and misconduct. As per the complaint received by the PMC and anti-corruption bureau (ACB), the AHO is taking bribes to sanction bills of private hospitals empanelled under the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS) in addition to taking ₹50 K for no-objection certificates (NOCs) for development projects and hotels. Furthermore, the AHO is taking another ₹2 lakh from private hospitals for registration under the Bombay Nursing Home Act or increasing the number of beds in these hospitals, the complaint read.

Following complaints of corruption and misconduct, health chief of the PMC, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, appointed a two-member committee including Dr Sanjeev Wavare, AHO of PMC and Mahesh Khandare, administrative office of PMC to conduct the probe. The committee submitted its report to the health chief on Tuesday. However, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P on Monday initiated another inquiry into the matter.

Dr Wavare said that the investigation as per the direction of the health chief has been completed and that they have submitted the report. The appropriate action as per the finding will be taken by the health department. “A second inquiry has been initiated by the additional municipal commissioner. The probe has been initiated and we have called the respective doctors to come up with their explanation,” he said.

Umesh Chavan, founder of RHP, said, “We want justice for the patients and there should be no harassment of hospitals. However, the officers conducting the investigations are of lesser or the same post as the doctor and the inquiries could have been conducted by senior officials. The PMC should shuffle the departments of the doctors.”

When Hindustan Times tried to connect to the AHO in question, he could not be reached for comment.