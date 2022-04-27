Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city

PMC has quoted the per month rent for each hall, and the organisations which will quote the higher rent will get them, say officials
When the Covid-19 cases were high, these community halls were used as isolation centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 09:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops.

When the Covid-19 cases were high, these community halls were used as isolation centres.

As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.

“PMC has quoted the per month rent for each hall, and the organisations which will quote the higher rent will get them,” said municipal officers.

