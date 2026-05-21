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PMC issues notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after minor dies during eye surgery

According to the police, the child was admitted for an eye procedure linked to a previous cataract surgery. She died at around 2 pm on May 18

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), seeking detailed records in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl during an eye procedure at the hospital.

Family members have alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital and lodged a complaint with Alankar police station (HT FILE)

In the notice addressed to the director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, the civic body directed the hospital to submit all case papers and relevant records to the civic health department within 24 hours. The notice, issued by Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, cited reports circulating on social media about the incident.

“Six-year-old was admitted to your hospital on May 18 for an eye surgery. It is understood that the surgery was conducted on the morning of the same day, and that the patient died during the procedure,” reads the notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times. The minor died while undergoing an eye-related procedure at DMH on Monday.

According to the police, the child was admitted for an eye procedure linked to a previous cataract surgery. She died at around 2 pm on May 18. Following the incident, distressed relatives gathered at the hospital and demanded a high-level investigation.

The medical board at Sassoon General Hospital will evaluate whether medical negligence was involved.

The PMC will also examine whether all norms under the Nursing Home Act and related rules were followed,” Dr Devkar said.

In its statement, DMH said, “The incident that occurred is extremely unfortunate. The hospital has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. All relevant documents and information pertaining to the case will be fully provided to the police authorities as well as the administration of Sassoon General Hospital. While sharing information regarding this matter, we remain committed to maintaining complete transparency and accountability.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after minor dies during eye surgery
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after minor dies during eye surgery
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