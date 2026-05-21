PMC issues notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after minor dies during eye surgery

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), seeking detailed records in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl during an eye procedure at the hospital.

Family members have alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital and lodged a complaint with Alankar police station (HT FILE)

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In the notice addressed to the director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, the civic body directed the hospital to submit all case papers and relevant records to the civic health department within 24 hours. The notice, issued by Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, cited reports circulating on social media about the incident.

“Six-year-old was admitted to your hospital on May 18 for an eye surgery. It is understood that the surgery was conducted on the morning of the same day, and that the patient died during the procedure,” reads the notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times. The minor died while undergoing an eye-related procedure at DMH on Monday.

According to the police, the child was admitted for an eye procedure linked to a previous cataract surgery. She died at around 2 pm on May 18. Following the incident, distressed relatives gathered at the hospital and demanded a high-level investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} They alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital and lodged a complaint with Alankar police station. The police said that while the complaint has been formally accepted, an FIR will be registered only after an expert medical opinion is received. “Alankar police on Tuesday recorded statements from the doctors and formally accepted the family’s complaint. All relevant medical documents will be sent to the medical board at Sassoon General Hospital. However, an FIR can be filed only if the board finds evidence of negligence in its expert opinion,” the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital and lodged a complaint with Alankar police station. The police said that while the complaint has been formally accepted, an FIR will be registered only after an expert medical opinion is received. “Alankar police on Tuesday recorded statements from the doctors and formally accepted the family’s complaint. All relevant medical documents will be sent to the medical board at Sassoon General Hospital. However, an FIR can be filed only if the board finds evidence of negligence in its expert opinion,” the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the now-deceased girl’s family is originally from Gondia, and left for their hometown after the post-mortem was completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the now-deceased girl’s family is originally from Gondia, and left for their hometown after the post-mortem was completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PMC said that since the death reportedly occurred during an eye surgery, the hospital has to comply with all provisions under the Bombay Nursing Home Act, 1949 and Maharashtra government notification dated January 14, 2021. “We have sought an explanation following which, the case will be reviewed. Further action will be taken based on the hospital’s reply and the findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC said that since the death reportedly occurred during an eye surgery, the hospital has to comply with all provisions under the Bombay Nursing Home Act, 1949 and Maharashtra government notification dated January 14, 2021. “We have sought an explanation following which, the case will be reviewed. Further action will be taken based on the hospital’s reply and the findings. {{/usCountry}}

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The medical board at Sassoon General Hospital will evaluate whether medical negligence was involved.

The PMC will also examine whether all norms under the Nursing Home Act and related rules were followed,” Dr Devkar said.

In its statement, DMH said, “The incident that occurred is extremely unfortunate. The hospital has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. All relevant documents and information pertaining to the case will be fully provided to the police authorities as well as the administration of Sassoon General Hospital. While sharing information regarding this matter, we remain committed to maintaining complete transparency and accountability.”

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