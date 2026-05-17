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PMC issues notices to four sonography centres over PCPNDT violations

The action was taken by PMC’s PCPNDT cell, which oversees the implementation of the law aimed at preventing sex selection and female foeticide

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued show-cause notices to four ultrasound centres for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said Pune has around 950 registered ultrasound centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action was taken by PMC’s PCPNDT cell, which oversees the implementation of the law aimed at preventing sex selection and female foeticide.

The special inspection drive began on April 13, following instructions from the state health department to conduct surprise checks at sonography centres without prior warning.

Officials said Pune has around 950 registered ultrasound centres. Of these, 910 were inspected during the drive, and irregularities were found at four centres located in Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road and Viman Nagar.

The violations included missing signatures of pregnant women and doctors on mandatory forms, absence of required declarations, and delays in submitting monthly reports.

“As per the PCPNDT Act provisions, strict compliance is mandatory. Any lapse in documentation or reporting is treated seriously,” said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC and the city’s appropriate authority under the Act.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notices to four sonography centres over PCPNDT violations
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notices to four sonography centres over PCPNDT violations
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