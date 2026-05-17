PMC issues notices to four sonography centres over PCPNDT violations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued show-cause notices to four ultrasound centres for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said Pune has around 950 registered ultrasound centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The action was taken by PMC’s PCPNDT cell, which oversees the implementation of the law aimed at preventing sex selection and female foeticide.

The special inspection drive began on April 13, following instructions from the state health department to conduct surprise checks at sonography centres without prior warning.

Officials said Pune has around 950 registered ultrasound centres. Of these, 910 were inspected during the drive, and irregularities were found at four centres located in Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road and Viman Nagar.

The violations included missing signatures of pregnant women and doctors on mandatory forms, absence of required declarations, and delays in submitting monthly reports.

“As per the PCPNDT Act provisions, strict compliance is mandatory. Any lapse in documentation or reporting is treated seriously,” said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC and the city’s appropriate authority under the Act.

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{{^usCountry}} A state health department order dated April 10 had directed local bodies to conduct surprise inspections and ensure centres were not alerted in advance. It also advised brief training for staff on inspection procedures, panchanama documentation, and machine sealing in serious cases, while cautioning against unnecessary harassment of facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A state health department order dated April 10 had directed local bodies to conduct surprise inspections and ensure centres were not alerted in advance. It also advised brief training for staff on inspection procedures, panchanama documentation, and machine sealing in serious cases, while cautioning against unnecessary harassment of facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Devkar said show-cause notices have been issued and explanations sought from the centres. “This will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the PCPNDT advisory committee. Based on its recommendations, further action such as suspension of the licence or sealing of sonography machines will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Devkar said show-cause notices have been issued and explanations sought from the centres. “This will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the PCPNDT advisory committee. Based on its recommendations, further action such as suspension of the licence or sealing of sonography machines will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Act, all registered ultrasound centres must be inspected once every three months. PMC had earlier, in April 2026, sealed five ultrasound machines and issued notices to four centres during a routine inspection drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Act, all registered ultrasound centres must be inspected once every three months. PMC had earlier, in April 2026, sealed five ultrasound machines and issued notices to four centres during a routine inspection drive. {{/usCountry}}

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