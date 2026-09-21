PMC may start HCMTR work in phases, Bibwewadi-Lulla Nagar stretch likely first

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) may begin construction of the high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) in phases rather than wait for the entire land acquisition process to be completed, with the P L Deshpande Garden-Laxminarayan Chowk-Bibwewadi Chowk-Gangadham-Lulla Nagar Chowk stretch likely to be taken up first after the contract is awarded possibly this year itself; officials said.

According to Nikhil More, deputy commissioner at PMC’s land acquisition and management department, over 40% of the land required for the HCMTR is already available along existing road alignments. (HT)

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The civic body is working on an execution strategy under which construction will begin on stretches where land is already available along existing road alignments or can be accessed through working permissions; while the acquisition of private land and transfer of land held by other agencies continues simultaneously. The approach is intended to prevent land acquisition from delaying the entire project, which has been in the planning stage for several years.

According to Nikhil More, deputy commissioner at PMC’s land acquisition and management department, over 40% of the land required for the HCMTR is already available along existing road alignments; while around 30% comprises government land, and another 20% private land. “Over 40% of the land required for the HCMTR is already available along existing road alignments. For instance, the HCMTR will run along S B Road. Similarly, the stretch from Vishrantwadi to Bombay Sappers Chowk and from Bombay Sappers Chowk to Khadki Cantonment up to Harris Bridge is along existing roads. No fresh land acquisition is required on these stretches. We only need permissions from the respective agencies,” More said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC has submitted proposals for the acquisition of government and private land to the district collectorate for obtaining state government approval. Proposals involving defence and railway land will be submitted after coordination meetings with the respective departments, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC has submitted proposals for the acquisition of government and private land to the district collectorate for obtaining state government approval. Proposals involving defence and railway land will be submitted after coordination meetings with the respective departments, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We expect to get working permission for government land within one to one-and-a-half months. Acquisition of private land is expected to take around three months. Meanwhile, we are planning to start work on stretches where land is already available or where government land can be made available through working permissions,” More said.

The civic body last week appointed a technical consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project. The consultant has been given a month to submit the report. “Our plan is to obtain working permission for at least the government land within this one-month period so that work can be taken forward as soon as the DPR is submitted. On most government land stretches, there is limited at-grade work and a larger component involves bridge structures. Therefore, working permission will be required rather than formal transfer of the land in every case,” More said.

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Two initial phases planned

Dinkar Gojare, chief superintendent, PMC project department, said that the first phase is proposed between P L Deshpande Garden, Laxminarayan Chowk, Bibwewadi Chowk, Gangadham and Lulla Nagar Chowk. Whereas the second phase is proposed to cover Viman Nagar Chowk, 509 (Airport), Vishrantwadi and Bombay Sappers, he said.

The selection of the first stretch is significant as it will cover an important east-south-east corridor, linking the Bibwewadi and Lulla Nagar areas with the wider HCMTR network. The route is planned as a grade-separated corridor intended to provide an alternative to existing congested roads.

The HCMTR is planned as an entirely elevated corridor. This distinguishes it from the proposed Pune inner ring road which is planned as an access-controlled, at-grade road.

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