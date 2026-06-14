PMC okays removal of BRT corridor in Vishrantwadi

PUNE: In a move aimed at addressing chronic traffic congestion in Vishrantwadi, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Friday approved a proposal to remove the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor between Sathe Biscuit Chowk and Chandrama Hotel near Deccan College Chowk.

To tackle traffic congestion in Vishrantwadi, PMC approved proposal to remove BRTS corridor between Sathe Biscuit Chowk and Chandrama Hotel near Deccan College Chowk. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The decision follows long-standing demands from residents, traders and motorists, who have repeatedly complained about severe bottlenecks on the Vishrantwadi–Phulenagar corridor, a key arterial route connecting Alandi Road, Airport Road, Dhanori, Tingre Nagar and Yerawada.

The proposal was placed before the standing committee after a site inspection by officials from various civic departments on April 20, 2026. Following a review of technical aspects and feedback from the traffic police and other departments, the committee approved the plan and directed the administration to initiate the process of dismantling the BRT infrastructure.

Standing committee member and corporator Suhas Tingre said, “We had consistently demanded the removal of the BRTS on the stretch. Following our request, officials conducted a site inspection in April and sought opinions from various departments. The standing committee has approved the proposal and instructed the administration to remove the BRT corridor.”

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal was pursued following suggestions made by former Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was pursued following suggestions made by former Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre. {{/usCountry}}

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According to civic officials, the BRT corridor on the stretch has remained largely underutilised in recent years, while the dedicated lanes have reduced the available carriageway for other vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion during peak hours. Officials said smoother traffic movement is expected at key junctions, including Sathe Biscuit Chowk, Vishrantwadi Chowk and Deccan College Chowk once the corridor is removed.

The Yerawada traffic division, which was consulted during the process, also supported the proposal. Officials noted that the existing BRT infrastructure was contributing to congestion and increasing the risk of accidents, and recommended road widening measures to improve traffic flow.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who submitted the proposal to the standing committee, noted that PMPML has not been able to maintain adequate bus frequency on the corridor, reducing the effectiveness of the BRT system. He pointed out that upcoming infrastructure projects in the area, including a planned underpass, are expected to improve traffic movement and address several long-standing issues on the stretch.

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The decision comes at a time when Vishrantwadi is already witnessing major infrastructure works aimed at easing congestion. PMC is constructing a flyover and grade separator at Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk, one of the city’s busiest intersections. The project is expected to streamline traffic movement towards Airport Road, Alandi Road, Dhanori and Ahmednagar Road. However, the ongoing construction has also led to traffic diversions and bottlenecks in the area.

The removal of the Vishrantwadi BRT corridor follows similar decisions taken in recent years on stretches of Ahmednagar Road and Solapur Road, where dedicated BRT lanes were dismantled to create additional road space and improve traffic flow.