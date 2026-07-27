Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday inaugurated a free dental and eye examination and treatment centre at the Late Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi.

PMC opens free dental, eye care centre at Bopodi hospital

Deputy mayor Parshuram Wadekar inaugurated the centre in the presence of civic officials, elected representatives and healthcare professionals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wadekar said, “The aim is to make quality healthcare accessible to every citizen. Facilities such as free eye and dental treatment at neighbourhood civic hospitals will encourage early diagnosis and treatment while reducing the financial burden on patients.”

The new facility has been launched in partnership with HV Desai Eye Hospital, which will provide free eye examinations and treatment, and DY Patil Dental College, which will offer free dental check-ups and treatment. The initiative aims to make specialised healthcare affordable and easily accessible for economically weaker sections and residents living in and around Bopodi.

Former deputy mayor Sunita Parshuram Wadekar, who played a key role in facilitating the initiative, said, “The objective was to ensure that residents receive quality treatment without financial hardship.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the programme, the PMC also announced plans to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the city. Civic officials said a free Cancer Care, Diagnostic and Support Centre will soon be started at Late Baburao Shewale Hospital, while Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi will be equipped with modern intensive care unit (ICU) beds to improve critical care services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the programme, the PMC also announced plans to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the city. Civic officials said a free Cancer Care, Diagnostic and Support Centre will soon be started at Late Baburao Shewale Hospital, while Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi will be equipped with modern intensive care unit (ICU) beds to improve critical care services. {{/usCountry}}

Read More