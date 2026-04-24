PMC panel clears 50% property tax rebate for women who own homes up to 500 sq feet

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday approved a 50% rebate in property tax for women owning residential properties measuring up to 500 square feet. The civic body records show that around 70,773 properties are expected to benefit from the scheme.

The scheme will result in a revenue loss of nearly ₹ 20 crore, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The scheme will result in a revenue loss of nearly ₹20 crore, officials said.

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the proposal was part of the budget announcements aimed at encouraging more property registrations in women’s names.

“While presenting the budget, I had announced a 50% property tax rebate for women property owners. The objective is to encourage more citizens to register properties in women’s names. As promised, the standing committee has approved the proposal. It will now be placed before the general body and later sent to the state government for final approval,” Bhimale said.

According to the proposal, the scheme will remain in force only for the financial year 2026-27 and will apply to properties registered in the name of women on or before March 31, 2025. Beneficiaries with pending property tax dues must first clear their arrears to avail of the concession.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body currently earns nearly ₹40 crore in revenue from these properties. The administration also clarified that properties already availing the existing 40% self-occupied property tax concession will receive an additional rebate of only 25%, instead of the newly proposed 50%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body currently earns nearly ₹40 crore in revenue from these properties. The administration also clarified that properties already availing the existing 40% self-occupied property tax concession will receive an additional rebate of only 25%, instead of the newly proposed 50%. {{/usCountry}}

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