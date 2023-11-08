PMC plans to boost groundwater levels under central project

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with the help of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) will take steps to increase groundwater levels in the city.

As part of the central project, on a pilot basis, the civic body will focus on natural lakes with shallow water at Harantale (Lohegaon), Dhayari Gavtale and Uttam Nagar APMC. It plans to desilt these waterbodies, including wells in the neighbourhood.

Mangesh Dighe, PMC environment department official, said, “The central institute has provided ₹20 lakh for the project and it plans to replicate it at the national level.”

He said that as the fund allocated for the plan is less, PMC has covered small natural lakes and wells in the first phase and appoint an agency for desilting work.

“The civic body plans to execute the project at a larger scale in the second phase,” Dighe said.

