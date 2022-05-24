PMC preps Naidu hospital for monkeypox cases

The civic body has prepared a 100-bed ward at Naidu infection control hospital, to isolate suspected cases of monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease that is spreading around the world. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is also preparing to isolate anyone with unexplained fever and rashes.

As the Central ministry issued guidelines to states and district surveillance officers to keep a watch on suspected Monkeypox cases, Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of PMC health department on Tuesday confirmed that no cases have been reported yet, but hospitals have been asked to be vigilant. He said the health infrastructure at Naidu hospital is ready and has been kept on alert in the light of monkeypox cases in other countries.

“We have over 100 beds for isolation at Naidu infection control hospital which previously proved to be very helpful during Covid-19. In addition to this we also have two isolation centres at Baner which are ready with manpower. In case of monkeypox, we do not need any oxygen supply, but primarily only isolation is essential to stop the spread. As of now, we do not have any treatment protocol but we have the necessary staff available like doctors, nurses and medical officer ready to work if required,” said Dr Bharti.

The state health department too has been kept on alert for the viral infection caused by orthomyxovirus. Speaking at Nagpur on Monday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We need to be careful as infections spread quite fast across the world. The initial information about monkeypox shows that it won’t create serious complications.”

In Pune, all the OPD’s have been instructed to keep a watch on any cases that come with unexplained or fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. “We will soon issue a letter to the private hospitals as well to keep a watch for similar symptoms and send any suspected case to Naidu hospital for isolation. As of now there have been no suspected cases. We will follow the advisory for detection and isolation. The current facilities should be enough and we are prepared,” said Dr Bharti.

The local district health offices have been informed to provide information about suspected patients who have travelled to the affected countries in the last 21 days. All suspected people will be closely monitored, according to Tope.