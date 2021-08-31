Pune civic body sanctions 324 crore for sewage plan in 11 merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, cleared the laying of sewage lines and a sewage treatment plant of 11 villages merged into its limits in 2017. The cost of the project will be ₹324 crore.

These villages include Mundhwa, Keshavnavar, Uruli Devachi, and Phursungi, among others.

PMC appointed a consultant in 2018 to prepare a masterplan for these 11 villages, and the sewage project was included in that plan’s detailed project report.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The PMC has given the nod for the project at a cost of Rs324 crore, which seven per cent lower than what was estimated in the report. “

A statement from the PMC administration, released on Tuesday said, “The sewage treatment plant is planned at Mundhwa and Keshavnagar. The required land for this project is in the possession of the PMC. The project has been designed considering the population growth for the next 30 years.”

Opposition parties are of the view that instead of appointing a single contractor, PMC should allot the work area-wise, as these 11 villages are spread across different geographies.

PMC to hire 1,580 security guards at cost of ₹41 crore

The PMC will hire 1,580 security guards at cost of ₹41 crore, to guard and protect the 15 regional ward offices and various PMC-owned premises in the city.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the agency allotted the contract, Crystal Agency, is owned a BJP leader.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said that Crystal quoted the lowest amount and has all the required licences, which is why it was awarded the contract.