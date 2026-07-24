PMC says birth and death registration services functioning normally

Amid speculation that birth and death registrations and issuance of certificates have been suspended, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday made it clear that these services are functioning normally across the city, and urged citizens not to believe such rumours. The PMC said that all new birth and death events reported by hospitals are being registered as per the rules, and certificates are being issued without any interruption.

The civic body further clarified that currently, records prior to 2019 are being migrated from the old registration system to the civil registration system (CRS) in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and the state government. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that the civic body has ensured that registration services continue smoothly in all ward offices and that no disruption takes place in the processing of fresh applications. “Birth and death registration services are operating normally in all ward offices. Citizens should not believe rumours regarding disruption of services. All new registrations are being processed on time, and certificates are being issued as per the prescribed procedure,” Bhimale said.

The civic body further clarified that currently, records prior to 2019 are being migrated from the old registration system to the civil registration system (CRS) in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and the state government. Citizens seeking certificates based on older records have been asked to submit the required documents at the concerned ward office. The certificates will be issued after approval from the district registrar and district health officer. PMC officials said that requests for corrections in birth and death certificates – including spelling mistakes, record updates, and other permissible changes – are being addressed regularly by deputy registrars and ward medical officers.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the procedure for name corrections, Bhimale said that only those corrections that are permitted under the rules can be made at the civic level. “If there is a change in the spelling of a name, it can be corrected by the PMC as per the rules. However, if a person wants to completely change the name recorded in the certificate, the proposal has to be referred to the CRS for approval. We will also seek details from the administration regarding complaints received from citizens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the procedure for name corrections, Bhimale said that only those corrections that are permitted under the rules can be made at the civic level. “If there is a change in the spelling of a name, it can be corrected by the PMC as per the rules. However, if a person wants to completely change the name recorded in the certificate, the proposal has to be referred to the CRS for approval. We will also seek details from the administration regarding complaints received from citizens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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PMC officials said that they have directed the health department, birth and death registration department, and the district health office to work in tandem to ensure faster and more citizen-friendly services. Citizens are advised to contact their respective ward offices or the birth and death registration department directly for any assistance instead of relying on unverified information.

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